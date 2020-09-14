In the summer/fall of 2019, the internet watched the "Storm Area 51" event page on Facebook go viral, but now 'viral' has an entirely new meaning with this popular Facebook event.
Facebook user Hugo Quillan has created the "COVID-19 1st Birthday Party."
Quillan wrote in the details of the event, "Over the course of 2020 COVID-19 has had such a big impact on all of our lives and I want to wish it a happy 1st Birthday. So come join me on the 18th and let's give a toast to COVID-19."
So far, 79,000 people are going with 372,000 people interested and thankfully it is an online video chat event so no one with be catching the virus.
The 'party' will happen on Friday, December 18 at 6:00 p.m. UTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.