Weather Alert

...SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .A PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING SNOW TO THE CASCADES, INLAND WASHINGTON, AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY. PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO MAINLY FALL AS SNOW IN THE CASCADES AND ADJACENT AREAS, WHILE VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON WILL LIKELY SEE SNOW SWITCHING OVER TO FREEZING RAIN TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING, BEFORE TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&