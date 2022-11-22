Editor's Note: Rumors continue to spread regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last week. NonStop Local's John Webb sat down with Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell and addressed these rumors. The next official press conference with news outlets is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
JOHN WEBB: “So what we’re going to do is we have a list of the theories that have been spreading around social media. I’m going to read them to you and you just tell me yes or no and we’re going to debunk them right now. Were there any notes written on a wall?”
AARON SNELL: “I think you’re going to ask stuff that’s involved in the case that I don’t have knowledge of.”
WEBB: “No?”
SNELL: “I don’t know. I don’t have an answer for you. I don’t know if notes were written on a wall.”
WEBB: “Kids were bound and gagged?”
SNELL: “That is incorrect.”
WEBB: “Roommates saw someone with a mask.”
SNELL: “I don’t have that knowledge.”
WEBB: “This is somehow drug-related?”
SNELL: “I don’t have that knowledge.”
WEBB: “Ex-boyfriends are a suspect.”
SNELL: “I don’t have that knowledge.”
WEBB: “Kaylee and Madison called the boyfriend ten times before?”
SNELL: “There were numerous calls that were made to a male.”
This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.