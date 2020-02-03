As the Novel coronavirus spreads globally, so does the misinformation about the disease.
We've gotten several calls here at KHQ about how to protect one's self from the virus. Americans actually have a very low risk of contracting it unless they've been to China within the last couple of weeks, or have been in close contact with someone who has.
Several people on social media have been asking about whether you can contract the virus from mail or packages sent over from China. It turns out the virus can't survive long enough on objects, like letters or packages, to transmit the virus through the mail.
Many are also starting to notice references to the coronavirus in patents and on cleaning products from long before the outbreak. This is leading some to believe that people knew about the disease before the outbreak. However, coronavirus is an umbrella term that many different diseases fall under. The "novel" coronavirus is a new disease that is causing the outbreak in China.
Here in the United States, we actually get a version of the coronavirus often. It typically shows up in the winter months and presents as a common cold. The novel coronavirus in China is a brand new virus, so we still don't know much about it.
"It starts as kind of a lower respiratory infection, and so people will have fever, they may have signs of a lower respiratory infection like a cough or difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, some of those types of symptoms," Mark Springer said. Springer is an epidemiologist with the Spokane Regional Health District.
Early on in the outbreak, many were likely diagnosed with pneumonia before doctors realized this was a new virus.
Right now, the mortality rate is sitting just below 2% -- which is high -- but it's still early. It's possible that we're only hearing about the serious cases right now.
"The thing that we don't know is if people can have this infection and mild symptoms that doesn't bring them to a doctor's office, much in the same way with the flu here in the US, the flu that we're having this season, some people get hospitalized, but the majority of people have an infection that they just live with," Springer said.
Also like the flu, certain groups are at a much higher risk of having serious symptoms, like infants, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
"It's really hitting the people who are a little bit more vulnerable in that sense, we haven't seen you know a lot of severe illness is younger working age adults or children," Springer said.
