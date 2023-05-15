COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. - The Coeur d'Alene School's $25,000,000 Supplemental Levy that failed in March is back on the May Ballot and voting takes place tomorrow.
This $25,000,000 Supplemental Levy is crucial for the Coeur d'Alene School District as it makes up 25% of the overall budget.
In the March board meeting, Superintendent Shon Hocker presented a list of estimated cuts that will take place if the levy continues to fail. She says two elementary schools could close along with 114 elementary employees, 32 middle school employees, 39 high school employees and nine school resource officers. Competition travel would no longer be allowed for athletics and all athletics and extracurricular staff would be cut.
In an April special meeting, the Idaho School Board approved a declaration of a financial emergency across District 271. This financial emergency was declared following the Levy's failure to pass one month prior.
Voting takes place Tuesday, May 16. Visit the Idaho Secretary of State website and fill out the resident search to find your closest voting location.