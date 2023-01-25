Cory Howard has spruced up the security footage captured of two suspects attempting to steal an ATM from a 76 gas station in Blaine, Washington. 

BLAINE, Wash. - Surveillance footage shared by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) shows a failed attempt by two suspects to steal an ATM from a 76 gas station in Blaine, Washington.
 
According to WCSO, the incident occurred before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. A business alarm alerted deputies of the attempted theft, but the suspects had already fled the scene. 
 
A review of the security cameras showed two suspects breaking into the business using a tow strap, which they then used to pull an ATM out of the building. They then rammed into the ATM repeatedly with a red Jeep before giving up and fleeing the scene.
 
Investigators learned the Jeep used in the failed burglary had been stolen out of Bellingham earlier that morning. A K-9 unit located the abandoned vehicle in the woods nearby.

Investigators are looking for more information regarding the incident. If you have any information which could help investigators, including the identity of the two suspects, you're asked to call WCSO's tip line at 360-778-6663 and reference number 23A01773.
 
The original video of the footage was uploaded to the WCSO Facebook page, though NonStop Local reporter Cory Howard took the liberty of sprucing it up for our audience. 

