SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - While we haven't had many large events here locally this year, starting Friday, a ten-day outdoor event involving thousands of people every day kicks off. The Spokane County Interstate Fair ribbon cutting is set for 10:30 Friday morning.
Preparations for the Spokane County Fair are underway to make sure the fairgrounds can not only hold thousands of people daily...
"Traditional Saturday - our second Saturday of the fair we'd normally see around 40,000 guests," Erin Gurtel, the fair director said.
But safely as well.
"Changed up our layout in our buildings and our outdoor seating areas. Also add a touchless water faucet and all of our buildings we have hand sanitizer available throughout the buildings," she said.
Although there is no visitor cap off, they've reduced grandstand capacity by 50%. COVID vaccinations are also being offered on the 16th and 17th.
Governor Jay Inslee announcing Thursday a total mask mandate for events over 500 people - of course that includes the county fair.
"So, with the mandate going into effect on Monday over the weekend we will be encouraging our guests to mask up at all times," Gurtel said.
KHQ's Tana Kelley: "Encouraging but not requiring?"
"Correct," she said.
This after 500 positive cases have been linked to large events like concerts and fairs across the state. Several other large events have canceled in recent weeks. Health officials in the tri-cities warned against having their fair at the end of August.
"The Franklin Health District has recommended that any large event cancel because of the potential risk and spread of covid-19 and yes this does include the fair," health officials there said.
But despite the word of caution, it still happened.
Spokane health officials haven't advised cancellation but have recommended that if the fair does continue , to adhere to safety guidelines like masking up both indoors and outdoors, even before the statewide requirement Monday.
"When you have a large crowd, and you have people that are not masks and possibly not vaccinated you do increase the potential for transmission so I will strongly encourage all those participating don't wait until Monday. Saturday and Monday your risk will be the same," Dr. Frank Velasquez. the Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer.
The Spokane County Fair is set to last 10 days starting Friday and ending Monday the 20th.