Fairchild AFB dedicates Airmen Leadership School to fallen crew member killed in 2013

The 92nd Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School at Fairchild Air Force Base now bears the name of Tech. Sgt. Herman "Tre" Mackey III, who was killed in 2013.
Sgt. Mackey tragically lost his life when a KC-135 Stratotanker, call sign Shell 77, crashed while deployed in Kyrgyzstan on May 3, 2013. Capt. Mark "Tyler" Voss and Capt. Victoria Pickney also lost their lives in the crash.
Fairchild says that Mackey is described by those who knew him as a leader by action, putting others first.
“Most of you know Sgt. Mackey and it’s no surprise to those of us that knew him that there is such overwhelming support and desire to enshrine his incredible legacy,” Chief Master Sgt. Chris Rueckert, 92nd Operations Group superintendent, said during the dedication ceremony. “Today we gather to celebrate, memorialize and pay tribute to Sgt. Mackey by redesigning our Fairchild ALS as the Tech. Sgt. Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School.”
“Tre was the guy that always made a grand entrance and would light up the room with his humor and a smile,” said Megan, Mackey’s widow. “He had no enemies and was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.”
“He was always quick to make you smile,” said then-Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Gomez, who was a friend and co-worker. “Everyone was a friend to him, and no one was a stranger.”
Airman Leadership School trains and produces the next generation of Airmen leaders, Fairchild says. They believe that dedicating the schoolhouse to Mackey, who was known to many as "Tre" will continue his legacy of leadership.
Chief Master Sgt. Rueckert pointed out that prior to the dedication, only 27 of the 67 Airmen Leadership Schools were named after "extraordinary people." Sgt. Mackey is the 28th, joining extraordinary company including five medal of honor recipients and six of the 19 Chief Master Sergeants of the Air Force, just to name a few.
“When it comes to honorable examples, I really can’t think of another person that displays this, through the actions of just what the history has written about him,” said Rebekah Horton, 92nd ARW historian. “By dedicating this building to him, everyone who comes through ALS after this will be able to look at his name and research what happened to him, read the stories and personal accounts about him and the type of person he was, and hopefully develop their leadership style in a similar way to his, because it was evident that he was the type of leader the Air Force needed.”
“The loss of Shell 77 was a sad day for Fairchild,” Col. Cassius Bentley, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander said, “We lost some great Airmen and want to make sure their legacy is enduring, and dedicating Fairchild’s Airman Leadership School is another step in that direction. ALS fosters an environment for exceptional Airmen to take their career to the next step and become non-commissioned officers. I know that Tech. Sgt. Mackey was an outstanding example of what an NCO should look like and is well-deserving of this dedication.”
