UPDATE: JAN. 28
Devonte Harden pleaded not guilty to his charges in court Friday. His bail has been raised from $1,000 to $5,000.
KHQ reached out to Fairchild Air Force Base due to Harden's active-duty status there. Their response:
"The Air Force and Fairchild Air Force Base take these allegations very seriously. Behavior of this kind has no place in our ranks. We emphasize a culture of respect and uphold our Airmen to high standards."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police tell KHQ they have arrested a man investigators say assaulted two women at Manito park last week.
26-year-old Devonte Harden, who was on active duty at Fairchild Air Force Base, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of assault fourth degree with sexual motivation.
The incidents occurred within hours of each other on the morning of Thursday, January 20th.
Neither victim was physically injured.
Spokane police say attacks of this type are rare in Spokane and there is no reason to specifically avoid the area.
It is a good idea take basic safety precautions, like being an "Active observer," and limiting the number of distractions like headphones while out and about.