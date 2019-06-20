It was 25 years ago Thursday when a gunman entered the Fairchild Air Force Base Hospital looking for two mental health doctors he blamed for his discharge from the military. That gunman would go on to kill 4 people and injure 19 others.
He was stopped and killed by Senior Airman Andrew Brown, who was ultimately awarded the Airman's Medal by President Clinton. On Thursday, Fairchild will hold a ceremony where victims and family members of victims will lay wreaths at Memorial Park on the base.
Among the injured, 4 members of one Spokane family; a mother, father and 2 daughters. Dan Kleckner sat down with the Moe family 15 years ago as part of a 6 Questions interview. You can watch that interview above.