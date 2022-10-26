Fairchild Air Force Base military dogs complete training to keep mission-ready

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian McKinney, 92nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and his dog Sipos, 92nd Security Forces Squadron MWD, prepare for takeoff during UH-1N Huey training Oct. 23, 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington.

 Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Military working dogs at Fairchild Air Force base performed UH-1N Huey training with their handlers this week. According to the base, this training was completed to strengthen their bond, keep them mission-ready, no matter how "ruff" the job gets.

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Leo, 92nd Security Forces MWD, puts safety goggles on before boarding a 36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey Oct. 23, 2022, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. The training with the MWD's is completed to familiarize the dogs with the helicopter and practice different forms of travel they might encounter on deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

