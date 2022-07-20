AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.
Fairchild Airforce Base is now requiring masks indoors.
The Base posted an announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
Team Fairchild, effective starting today, masks are required while indoors on Fairchild AFB,
IAW Secretary of Defense Health Protection Guidance. This applies to all
individuals, including Service members, DoD civilian employees, onsite DoD
contractor personnel, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
As in the past, notable exceptions apply (e.g., Fitness Center - masks not
required when actively using a machine/work out equipment/running on track;
when mission requirements dictate for safety/verbal requirements). We will remain in HPCON Bravo until further notice and will continue to post on this page with updates as needed, thank you!
The Base also sent an email to airmen that said explained the reason behind the change.
The CDC now defines Spokane County as a high community transmission area, and IAW the Secretary of Defense's Consolidated Department of Defense COVID-19 FHP Guidance, dated 4 Apr 2022, we are currently required to wear masks while indoors. Unless Airmen are working alone in their office, outdoors, actively eating or drinking, or in their on-base dwelling, Airmen should be wearing masks while indoors on Fairchild AFB