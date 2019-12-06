AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After the second shooting at a U.S. military facility in two days, KHQ reached out to Fairchild Air Force Base to see if there would be any changes or additional security on the base.
According to a spokesperson from Fairchild, security personnel are always assessing different situations, which allows them to provide the best, potential response if a similar situation were to happen at Fairchild. Security protocol on the base is "always improving," according to the spokesperson.
For safety reasons, the spokesperson did not provide specific details on what those improvements or changes could be. However, the spokesperson specified that security personnel is constantly training and preparing.
On Friday morning, an aviation student opened fire in a classroom building at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, leaving three dead in addition to the shooter. Two days earlier, a sailor opened fire on three civilian employees at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
The incidents also came more than 25 years after a gunman entered the Fairchild Air Force Base Hospital looking for two mental health doctors he blamed for his discharge from the military.
The gunman would go on to kill four people and wound 19 others before being killed himself.
