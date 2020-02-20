Update: Fairchild AFB says the situation has been resolved and have given the "all-clear" after the report of a suspicious package at the Rambo Gate.
Previous coverage: Fairchild Air Force Base says their Explosive Ordnance Team is investigating a suspicious package at the Rambo Gate.
Fairchild AFB added that a 1000-feet cordon has been established for the safety and security of personnel.
"Please stay away from the area until this incident is resolved," Fairchild AFB said.
This story is developing. KHQ has a reporter headed to the area looking for more information.
