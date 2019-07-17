SPOKANE, Wash. - A dozen airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base spent their morning picking up trash along the Centennial Trail.
"If feels good to give back to the city that has given back to me," said Airman Kiaundra Miller.
Miller and the other airmen filled seven large trash bags Wednesday in the area near Mission Park. The service project was started by Miller who saw the #TrashTag movement on social media.
"I wanted to incorporate that into Team Fairchild and also give back to the Spokane community for everything they've done for our base and the Air Force as a hole," said Miller. "And I thought this was a good opportunity to do that."
Miller also says the project fits well with Green In '19 - an initiative at Fairchild Air Force Base that proactively promotes a cleaner and more energy-efficient base and community.
Miller says she hopes to return to the Centennial Trail next year, and plans to incorporate the community for a day of volunteering.