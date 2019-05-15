SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a man who had to be rescued from the Spokane River Wednesday could have died if not for two men who were uniquely equipped for the rescue.
The man is expected to be OK, and the men who saved him said they were just in the right place at the right time.
When Abraham Merisier and Josh Allison left Fairchild Air Force Base for their fishing trip at the Spokane River, swimming wasn't in their plans, but they quickly found out it was for someone else.
"Honestly surprised because you hear about it on the news. I've been living here since 2010 and you hear about fatalities in the river. We came here on a nice day just to fish and we wouldn't have expected to see someone in the water like that," Merisier said.
But facing the unexpected is second nature for the Fairchild airmen.
"It looked like he was struggling a little bit. So we dragged him out of the water as fast as we could," Allison said.
But if they hadn't been able to, Spokane Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark John said firefighters were ready to go. He said they see cases like these far too often.
"It's quite dangerous. Typical of springtime, we have snow melt and a lot of run off. We're expecting weather this weekend, so with rains we'll have additional run off," John said. "The ferocity of the water is pretty significant.
But it was the Golden Rule that drove Merisier and Allison to jump into action.
"Honestly, you just want the same type of treatment for yourself if this were ever to occur to you. We don't know how he got in there. I'm not one to judge, but if I wound up in the water and I needed help? I'd be hoping and praying."