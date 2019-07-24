As part of REI's "Wednesdays in the Woods" program, airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base's Survival School (S.E.R.E.) taught members of the public about basic outdoor survival skills.
The instructors' biggest survival tip was to always be prepared.
"With survival, preparation is going to be key, because if you are prepared ahead of hand for any kind of austere situation you could find yourself in, you'll know how to handle it appropriately," S.E.R.E. Specialist Dylan Rogers said.
He recommends packing a survival kit with things like food, water, a mirror for signaling, and a waterproof shelter like a poncho.
REI holds different outings every week in the summer for their "Wednesdays in the Woods" program. They are always free to public and open for all ages.
The final "Wednesdays in the Woods" event is August 14, 2019. It will feature a free outdoor concert at the Bowl and Pitcher at Riverside State Park. Spokane's own Quarter Monkey will be playing. Bring a camp chair or cushion, play some outdoor games and enjoy a little outdoor rock. Ice cream will be provided by Riverside State Park Foundation as well as other goodies. For more information, click HERE.
"Wednesdays in the Woods" are part of a partnership with the Riverside State Park Foundation.