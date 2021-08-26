SPOKANE, Wash. - At Fairchild Air Force Base, the airmen say their K-9 unit and morale dogs play a crucial role in their day to day lives.
Their K-9s work to protect them physically, while the morale dogs protect them mentally.
Right now, Fairchild's K-9 unit is made up of five dogs, a mix of German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois, that are trained to patrol Fairchild, detect drugs and explosives and also complete specialized missions for the Department of Defense. They train hard to subdue criminals and can attack with or without commands; while also being called off at a moment's notice.
Just like any other officer or military personnel rely on their partner, the K-9 forces at Fairchild rely on their K-9 as their best friend and protector.
"Normal security officers go on a patrol of two, but here it’s just a handler and a K-9, a dog, when it’s in our roles," Staff Sgt. Dwoznik, Kennel Master for 92nd Security Forces Squadron said. "The dog will act as our over watch while the officer does a quick frisk, a search to make sure they [alleged criminal] don’t have any contraband, weapons, drugs or anything that could hurt themselves hurt the officer or anyone else on the base"
On the other hand, Fairchild is one of few air force bases with morale dogs. Their work is all about smiles and protecting our service men and women mentally, especially when so many are far from home, at times isolated and dealing with the pressures it takes to be in the air force.
"I’ve had countless people tell me this reminds them of their dog back home or this reminds them of the dog they grew up with," sSrA Desiree Cober, Religious Affairs Airmen said. "It really helps put into perspective what you’re fighting for and why you do enlist "