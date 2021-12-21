AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base may not receive the next batch of new KC-46 tankers as MacDill in Florida has been selected as their preferred host, according to officials.
"The decision was made after conducting site surveys that assessed locations based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations and cost," the Air Force said in a release.
Fairchild is still being looked at as a reasonable alternative and will undergo and environmental impact analysis before a final decision is made in fall 2023.
