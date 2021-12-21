Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Grand Coulee, Spokane Valley, Coulee City, Creston, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Harrington, Odessa, Downtown Spokane, Ritzville, and Wilbur. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to Noon PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&