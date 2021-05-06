A family in Fairfield is without a home after a fire leveled it yesterday. Amy Howard said she was out volunteering in the community when she got a call from her 15-year-old daughter.
When she rushed back all she could do was watch as her house was engulfed by flames. According to Howard it was a total loss. She does not know what the future holds and though she and her family lost everything they owned, Howard sees the glass as half full. She said she is grateful her three kids are safe, and for her that is all that matters.
Howard said it was her 15-year-old daughter who recognized the fire in the garage when she went to take the dog out, thinking her family was still in the house she ran through it screaming. Her screaming woke up Howard’s one son who was asleep after a night shift as a caregiver, likely saving his life. In the aftermath of it all Howard said no material possessions are as important as the safety of her kids.
Howard’s ex-husband started a go-fund me page in Howard’s name to help her rebuild. If you would like to help Amy Howard and her family click here for more information.