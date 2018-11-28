A health care crisis is building in small town America, and according to Fairfield residents, their town is too.
The town's only physician's office is moving out, relocating to Spokane Valley. Kaiser Permanente recently purchased Columbia Medical Associates, which oversees Fairfield Clinic (the only doctor's office in town).
For patients living in Fairfield and the surrounding area, it turns a 3-5 minute drive into a half-hour commute.
That additional time hits hard for Fairfield Care, an assisted-living community that's also the town's largest employer. Most of the center's residents haven't been able to drive themselves to the local physician's office, so volunteers drive them there.
However, with the longer commutes, both residents and volunteers are worried.
"I have to find somebody to drive, take me, and then they have to wait for me," Ena Leitz, a 90-year-old resident at Fairfield Care and patient at Fairfield Clinic, said.
Leitz said the longer commute also extends the multi-step process (driving, waiting, driving back), causing her concern that not enough drivers will be available.
One of those drivers, volunteer Sandy Jamison, said she'll do the best she can, but is worried because U.S. Route 27 (the one-lane highway connecting Fairfield to Spokane Valley) frequently shuts down, especially in the winter.
"In the winter time, when the roads are bad, I don't know what we're going to do," Jamison said.
Jamison was born in Fairfield Clinic, and according to Fairfield Care Administrator Helda Fuchs, she's not alone.
"Some of our staff was born in that doctor's office, so you're seeing the death of a community," Fuchs said.
Fuchs said the loss of the town's only physician's office will hit hard in multiple ways, but points to two major areas (proper care and economics) that she believes will hurt the chances of survival: for both patients and the clinic.
"Time is a huge piece and it really can be the matter between life and death. Of course, we'll do our best to adjust and continue to do the best we can, but is it on our minds? Of course," she said.
Fuchs also worries less people will want to live at Fairfield Care because a major selling point was how close it was to the town's only physician's office. (The center is a minute-long drive away from the clinic.)
However, it's not just the town's largest employer being hit hard: it's the entire town, according to Fairfield Mayor KayDee Gilkey.
"I think a decision that they made thousands of miles away is impacting, not only my family, but my community," Gilkey said.
Gilkey signed a letter, along with several others, expressing their concerns and asking for an open dialogue.
"They've got the resources, they've got the innovation and technology: what are some ways we can work together to help us in a rural community, where what they've done is incredibly negative and made a huge, devastating impact on our community when it comes to health choices?" Gilkey said.
In a statement to KHQ, Kaiser Permanente said: "Kaiser Permanente exists to provide high quality care to improve the health of our members and communities. The Fairfield office is closing, but patients will continue to have access to medical care at the Veradale Medical Center which is less than 30 miles from Fairfield. Our Veradale Medical Center has the latest technology, offers more provider options for our Fairfield members and provides additional services including lab, radiology, and pharmacy. We encourage members with questions to call 509-688-8720."
44 millions live in a county with a primary care physician shortage, according to a United Health Group (UHG) report. A 'primary care physician shortage' is defined as when there is less than one primary care physician per 2,000 people.
Americans living in rural areas are about five times more likely to live in an area with a primary care physician shortage, according to a UHG analysis.