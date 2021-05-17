SPOKANE, Wash. - For those staying local and looking to get out for Memorial Day weekend, Fairmount Memorial Association has a full lineup of outdoor activities planned.
SATURDAY, MAY 29, 10 A.M.
The 1st Annual Race to Remember 5k Fun Run will take place at Riverside Memorial Park. Participants can sign up through the race link (https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Spokane/FMARaceToRemember) or in person the morning of the race. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels-Spokane. Shirts will be available for a $15 charge.
SUNDAY, MAY 30, 5-8 P.M.
Salute to Service benefit concert, car show and beer garden will take place at Greenwood Memorial Terrace Sunday evening. The Heather King Band will be performing, Gents Car Club will be showing off their cars and the beer garden will be serving beer from The Grain Shed and Mountain Lakes Brewing Company. Fairmount Memorial Association will be providing Free Hotdogs while supplies last. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and come enjoy good music, fellowship and an amazing view of Spokane from the top of Greenwood Memorial Terrace (211 N Government Way).
MONDAY, MAY 31, 8:30-10 A.M.
Heritage Funeral & Cremation will be hosting the 2nd Annual Heroes’ breakfast outdoors at Riverside Memorial Park (508 N Government Way). The breakfast is free for veterans and service personnel and $3 for all others. All proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. At 10am, join the American Legion Riders for a flag cruise through Riverside Memorial Park and Fairmount Memorial Park.
There will also be Memorial Day ceremonies held at this following times and locations:
- 10 a.m. - Spokane Memorial Gardens - conducted by Greater Spokane Elks #228
- 11 a.m. - Pines Cemetery - conducted by the American Legion Post #241
- 11 a.m. - Fairmount Memorial Park - conducted by The Melvin M. Smith Detachment of the Marine Corps League