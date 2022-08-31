SPOKANE, Wash. - This morning marked the longest bear “standoff” the Fairwood neighborhood has ever seen.
“The bear was in a tree sleeping, and when it got up it came down and came back into the neighbor’s backyard,” Fairwood Resident Gary Smith said.
A year-and-a-half-old black bear found itself camping out in the pine trees of the neighborhood for multiple hours: Yawning, stretching, licking its paws.
Fish and Wildlife Department officials arrived to the scene around ten a.m. Wednesday morning, and the bear did not come down from his favorite tree until nearly one p.m.
“The kids were standing right there watching the bear before it descended from the tree over there,” Smith said.
The biggest concern in the early morning was the amount of elementary school students walking to school and their bus stops while the bear roamed. After looking at the wild animal for a little while, the kids eventually ran back inside their homes before the buses arrived for school.
“This bear didn’t do anything wrong, he wasn’t getting into garbage, he wasn’t being aggressive to people,” Fish and Wildlife Seargent Tony Leonetti said.
Nonetheless, a wild animal such as a black bear does not belong in a neighborhood where dogs and kids live. The bear allegedly was separated from the rest of its family, and was enjoying time up in the trees.
“Having fun in the backyard, and went up the tree and has been up there ever since,” Smith said.
Smith has lived in the Fairwood neighborhood for 17 years: He said bears are uncommon visitors.
“I've seen a moose here and a lot of deer, but never a bear,” Smith said.
The Fish and Wildlife officials’ plan was to wait for the bear to come down from the tree before shooting it with tranquilizer, in order to avoid the bear injuring itself from a high fall.
Eventually, the bear did come down, but not all the way. Around 15 feet above the ground, the officials shot the bear with a dart full of tranquilizer. This, however, spooked the bear into running back up the tree.
It did not take long for the furry animal to doze off, which led to a very long tumble down to the ground. A parachute-like tarp was waiting for the bear at the bottom of the fall, which officials were holding.
Next, officials sprayed the bear with water from a hose to cool it down after being so high up in a tree for hours in very hot weather.
The bear’s recovery is promising.
“He’s going to be fine on his own, he’s big enough to be by himself out in the wild,” Leonetti said.