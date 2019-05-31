PENZANCE, Cornwall - If you're interesting in living on a "fairytale" British island as its new gardener, you might be in luck - just as long as you describe yourself as a "mountain goat."
The job description at St. Michael's Mount, near Penzance, Conwall, says the perfect applicant will be agile as a "mountain goat," according to The Mirror.
Whoever gets the job will have to abseil off the turrets of the island's castle and work all over the rugged island. However, they will also get a two or three-bedroom Victorian terraced house with views of the castle and the coastline.
The position also comes with a £28,000 salary, which is about $35,364.