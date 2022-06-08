SPOKANE, Wash. - Another scam is on the rise in Spokane: people get approached at gas stations, grocery stores, casinos or other public places with a deal that sounds too good to be true, but instead of striking gold they realize they've struck out.
"Oftentimes the suspects in these incidents come and approach the person with some sort of sympathetic story, that they're in a tough way that they just need a little bit of help, and they've got this gold jewelry in exchange for whatever it might be," Spokane Police Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Cpl. Briggs said this scam is picking up speed in the area; people are buying what they think is real gold jewelry, but when they take it to a place like Jewelry Design Center they find out they've been duped.
Denver Toone, Vice President at Jewelry Design Center, said they've seen an uptick in people coming into their store with very similar stories in recent months.
"We buy gold all the time," Toone said. "When these people come in, they're under the impression that they have something that is in fact real. When we analyze it, we're the bad guys in letting them know that it's not real."
It's been happening frequently enough that there's even a warning sign and an example of a counterfeit 18 karat gold chain in the store's testing area.
Toone demonstrated their analyzing process on that particular chain, to show how they determine a piece's legitimacy.
"We have an X-ray machine that will [break] it down and tell you exactly what component is in the materials, all the way down to the elements," Toone said.
The counterfeit chain contained: "zero karats, 74% copper, 22% nickel, and 2% zinc," according to Toone.
Toone though, says most people who deal with jewelry on a daily basis will often be able to tell an item is fake before the X-ray machine is needed from a few telltale signs.
"It's got an '18k' stamp on the end tab where it's supposed to be. For me, it's too shiny, 18 karat gold is a little bit softer, it should have a little wear. If it was 18 karat it should be a little heavier than that," Toone said.
If it was legit, Toone said the counterfeit chain would be worth a few thousand dollars.
Since it's fake though?
"Actual value? Five dollars?" Toone said.
"The people who are duped are well intentioned," Cpl. Briggs said. "They're trying to be sympathetic, but unfortunately those who are willing to victimize others are finding new and ingenious ways to do it."
The best ways to avoid falling for this scam?
"A healthy degree of skepticism is something we really need," Cpl. Briggs said. "If you don't have a way of verifying an item, be skeptical and maybe don't engage in that transaction."
"It's the whole Craigslist thing, or eBay thing," Toone said. "Get things verified before you ever go into a transaction. Go to someone you trust, or a reputable operation and have things looked at."
Bottom line, if you get approached with a deal that sounds too good to be true, there's a good chance that it is.
If you find yourself falling victim to this scam though, you're encouraged to report it to Crime Check, by calling (509) 456-2233, or by clicking here.