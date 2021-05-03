Across the country and around the world, land development has occupied spaces that some wish would be left alone.
That fear hit home for those who live on High Drive on the South Hill and saw a sign that indicated new condominiums would be built on the bluffs, essentially ruining the views. But that fear left quickly as people began to realize the whole thing was a lie.
You know the saying, don’t believe everything you read, well that was the case here as someone decided to put up a bogus sign on the bluffs on High Drive. The sign said the former property owner was planning on developing the land but after contacting the property owner and the city of Spokane, it is clear that this whole thing is a ruse.
The property is owned by Spokane Parks & Recreation Department and is protected from private development. So fortunately those stunning views are here to stay.