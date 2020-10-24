COLBERT, Wash. - Saturday Becks announced that they would be ending their Fall Festival early due to excessive snow and cold temperatures.
They did say that reservations would be refunded and their location would be open for other activities, but the Fall Festival would not be able to continue.
In a post on social media, Becks said "we really wanted to have a FUN FILLED last weekend of Festival, but as with most things in 2020, we had to change plans."
Becks plans to re-open on Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.