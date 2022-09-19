Leslie Lowe
We'll see mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid to upper 70's and low 80's to start the week.  
 
Northerly winds kick in Tuesday, with the strongest gust expected in the Okanogan valleys and Columbia Basin. Wind gust will likely approach 25-35 mph, with some localized gust to 40 mph creating elevated fire danger and blowing dust for parts of central Washington.  
 
Wednesday night, a system moving in from NE Oregon will bring a round of much needed rain to the Pacific Northwest. Rain will likely linger through the first half of the day Thursday before pushing to the east by afternoon.  
It will definitely feel like Fall for the second half of the week as daytime highs dip into the 60's, before rebounding for the weekend back into the low to mid 70's. 
 

