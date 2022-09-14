Leslie Lowe
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day today, with locally heavy rain expected over the higher terrain of the northern Cascades and Okanogan highlands.
 
The combination of cooler temperatures, recent rainfall and an increase in westerly winds should bring some improvements to our air quality over the next few days. 
 
This weekend certainly feels like Fall, with cloudier skies and cooler temperatures on the way! Pull out the flannels and the boots with highs in mid 60's, and overnight lows in the upper 30's and 40's through the start of next week.  

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!