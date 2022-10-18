SPOKANE, Wash. - The Fall Leaf Festival is returning to the Finch Arboretum in west Spokane after a 2 year hiatus because of the pandemic.
The leaves are changing and mother nature is doing her best to paint the arboretum in anticipation of Spokane's annual celebration of fall. This is an opportunity for families to see the changing leaves, learn about the variety of trees at the arboretum and also get the perfect family fall portrait.
People will be able to take photos in a huge pile of leaves or with the scarecrow and straw bales. Masters Composters will also be there to demonstrate how to make "black gold" out of kitchen and garden waste.
Residents that live in a participating jurisdiction of the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System and complete all composting activities may take home a free compost bin. If you are interested, people are also asked to bring proof of residency to be eligible.
The Fall Leaf Festival takes place Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John A. Finch Arboretum at 3404 W. Woodland Blvd.