Bloomsday 2020 isn't normal by a long shot, but even a pandemic couldn't defeat the Bloomie spirit.
The official race will happen in September, but the postponement didn't keep loyal runners from their yearly tradition. Ron Kelly said he's done Bloomsday for over 25 years.
"It's still Bloomsday. It's the first Sunday in May. It's still Bloomsday, and obviously there are other people who think the same,"Kelly said.
On Sunday, wave after wave of bloomies made their way through the race course and refused to let COVID-19 steal their special day. Some even made their own Bloomsday t-shirts that encouraged social distancing.
Peter Dix is one of those runners. He ran the entire course earlier in the day and joined his family to cheer on the other runners. He said he's been a bloomie for his entire life.
"I started with my mom pushing me in a stroller, so I've done it for like eleven years," Peter Dix said.
He's going to run in the fall as well, but his father Mike Dix said it would be wrong to spend the first Sunday in May doing anything else.
"I grew up when I was his age you know doing Bloomsday and it's the start of spring," Mike Dix said.
Heather Schelling took on the course with her children and said this unofficial Bloomsday has an energy and spirit all its own.
"It's almost more exciting because the cars are on the road giving you cheering as you're going along," Schelling said.
Others, like Christy Bafus, used this unconventional Bloomsday to show that their spirits are unstoppable.
"I've had two knee replacements. Today, I just decided I wanted to give it a try because my last one was in October," Bafus said. "It's a beautiful day and COVID-19 isn't going to stop me."
Bloomsday 2020 is scheduled for September 20.
