Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue being unveiled at CdA fire department on Sept. 11

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - On Sept. 11, Dan and Kathryn Pinkerton from the Idaho Character Foundation will be presenting the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department with a bronze statue.
The statue, dubbed the "Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue," was created by Bronze-Depot in Orlando, Florida. It's 30 pounds and is 16 inches tall.
The fire department has chosen to use this statue to honor its retirees. The statue will be displayed at the department's headquarters where all visitors can enjoy.
"We wanted to do something to honor those who served our community with pride and professionalism," Fire Chief Thomas Greif said.
PRESENTATION DETAILS:
- When: Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.
- Where: Fire Department Headquarters at 300 East Foster Avenue