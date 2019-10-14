OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson was brought home over the weekend by Okanogan Fire District 3 and fellow first responders.
The journey to bring Johnson home began in Bothell Saturday as numerous first responders lined up along the route to pay tribute to the fallen firefighter as his ashes were escorted across western and north-central Washington.
The escort returned Johnson home in Okanogan Saturday afternoon, as the community lined the streets to honor him. The escort took place on 2nd Ave, went through the Okanogan Harvest Festival and concluded at the Okanogan Fire Station.
Okanogan County Emergency Management captured the moment via drone video as hundreds of citizens and dozens of first responder vehicles paid their respects to Johnson, who passed away on Oct. 2 after being seriously burnt and injured during the Spring Coulee Fire.
A celebration of Christian's life is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex at 1 p.m.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Burn Foundation, Washington Wildland Fire Foundation or the Red Cross.
