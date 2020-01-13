EOK2ImQVUAATNHV.jpg

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says the road up to Mt. Spokane, SR-206, is closed Monday morning due to downed trees.

WSDOT says crews have determined it is unsafe for crews to remove trees at this time and due to the hazardous conditions, there is no estimated time for a reopening.

SR-206 is used to get up to the Mt. Spokane ski area. The road is closed until further notice at milepost 8 about 12 miles northeast of Spokane.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is closed on Mondays & Tuesdays.

