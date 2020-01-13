SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says the road up to Mt. Spokane, SR-206, is closed Monday morning due to downed trees.
SR 206 is closed both directions starting at MP 8 up to the Mt. Spokane ski area due to falling trees. Crews have determined it is unsafe for crews to remove the trees at this time. There is no ETA on reopening the roadway. pic.twitter.com/Vojzlam3Qp— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 13, 2020
WSDOT says crews have determined it is unsafe for crews to remove trees at this time and due to the hazardous conditions, there is no estimated time for a reopening.
SR-206 is used to get up to the Mt. Spokane ski area. The road is closed until further notice at milepost 8 about 12 miles northeast of Spokane.
Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is closed on Mondays & Tuesdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.