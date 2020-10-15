Great Falls Police

UPDATE: OCT. 15 AT 10:45 A.M.

Pullman Police said that the situation was a false alarm and that the area is reopening.

Police said pipes were taped together in front of the licensing building and were left for a plumbing company.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Officers are responding to reports of a suspicious device at the Department of Licensing on Bishop Blvd in Pullman, according to the Pullman Police Department. Police say to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

