UPDATE: OCT. 15 AT 10:45 A.M.
Pullman Police said that the situation was a false alarm and that the area is reopening.
Police said pipes were taped together in front of the licensing building and were left for a plumbing company.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Officers are responding to reports of a suspicious device at the Department of Licensing on Bishop Blvd in Pullman, according to the Pullman Police Department. Police say to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
