Families at opening day say Blue Zoo lived up to the hype

SPOKANE, Wash. - The wait is finally over, because it's time to take your kids to get a view of marine life, like they may never have seen before. The Blue Zoo in Spokane is officially open, and families were lined out the door all day, with hundreds of kids excited to pet stingrays, and see Nemo and Dory up close.
On any opening day, it's normal to expect long lines and fussy kids, but at Blue Zoo, we're told the wait was worth it, with the promise of something new and exciting. Whether your arms can reach deep inside the stingray pool, or you need a little boost, the animals were saying hi to everyone.
The hype on Facebook has been non-stop since it was the aquarium was first announced, and with each new animal moving into the Northtown Mall, another Facebook tease. Like Peaches the giant tortoise, Cato, the Argentine Tegu, and sharks that swim over your head in the Captain's Cave.
The excitement didn't let the Morse family down.
"We were actually given passes as a gift over a month ago, so we've been waiting for opening day," Niki Morse, mother at opening day, said.
Billed as Spokane's first interactive aquarium, there has been some pushback; with people saying these animals shouldn't be on display and in captivity. But the owners of Blue Zoo say these animals are very well treated and cared for.
For the Bullock family, Blue Zoo offers them a chance to see something they've never seen in Spokane.
"It's a great little family experience, if you've got a day you can take off, it's a great way to spend it with the family," Casey Bullock, father at opening day, said.
The aquarium will be open during normal mall hours. Visitors can stop by from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.