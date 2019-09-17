Families concerned after dog poisoning cases on Spokane's South Hill

SPOKANE, WASH. -- KHQ is investigating concerns of dog poisoning cases on Spokane's South Hill after viewers saw a social media post on the popular app, Nextdoor. We spoke with two families who are confident their animals were poisoned, but no one can be certain just yet how it happened.
"We were already thinking, (Mackenzie) has to live," said one dog owner. "This dog smiles, he talks to us."
In Mackenzie's 12 years, his owners say he has never been sick. That's why they knew right away that something was very wrong with their beloved dog."
"He started crying while we were sleeping," his owner said. "In the morning, he was very lethargic and vomiting."
They took Mackenzie to the vet as his condition continued to rapidly decline.
"Our vet said, 'I think he's been poisoned,' within 15 minutes of us getting there," she said. "We were just like, oh my God, he's going to die."
But an overnight stay, medication, and even sedation saved Mackenzie. While the couple who loves him dearly is so grateful for that, now they just want to know how the poisoning happened.
"There's something definitely going on," his owner said.
Another South Hill family of three pups is fearing the same thing after their dogs also became suddenly ill. Initially, they suspected it was a bad case of dog food, but they say their vet told them that wasn't the case.
"We knew something was just off when our third dog Millie got sick yesterday," said Kristin Edwards.
And while Kristin says their other dogs are back to normal after displaying the same symptoms as Mackenzie, Millie is still very sick.
"When I called our vet this morning, they said her symptoms do mirror her being poisoned," she said.
Both families say that's the only thing they're sure of. That their furry family members were poisoned, but they are not sure how it happened.
A social media post on the popular app Nextdoor seems to indicate they are just two victims in a troubling neighborhood trend.
"It's unnerving that someone this sinister, if that's what's really happening, is out there and clearly has no regards for animal life or our community," Kristin said.
We did reach out to SCRAPS for their take on these cases. They say they are aware of reports of dog poisonings on the South Hill, but add that no one has made an official report with them. Until that happens, it makes the investigative process a challenge.
Both families KHQ spoke with say they will be calling SCRAPS as soon as possible.
If you ever suspect your dog was poisoned, it's crucial to let SCRAPS know.