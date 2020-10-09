Family and friends hold candlelight vigil in memory of Jason Fox
NEWPORT, Wa., - Dozens of people gathered at Newport's City Park on Friday night to honor the memory of Jason Fox. 
 
His family and friends held candles and shared stories of 19-year-old Fox. Some described his "infectious smile." Others talked about his impending college plans and his dream to become a nurse. 
 
His father, Michael Fox, said the pain of never seeing his son grow into he could have been will haunt him forever. 
 
"He was spectacular. He would've changed the world, I have no doubt. For the better," Michael Fox said. "This should never have happened." 
 
The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is investigating Jason Fox's death as a homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact (509) 447-3151.

