The person who was struck by a car and killed in a hit-and-run over Fourth of July weekend has been identified by Spokane Police Department (SPD) as a 42-year-old woman named Cassandra Bahzad.

On July 5, between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m., Cassandra was hit by a vehicle near Ash and Everett. A call to dispatch came in around 2:30 a.m. when her body was discovered by a passer-by. The driver fled the scene and has not been found.

SPD says the vehicle that hit her likely has frontend damage, and asks people to be on the lookout for vehicles that may have new damage to the front, especially the windshield.

It is very likely the accident was captured by anyone in the area who had security cameras. They ask residents who haven't checked their footage to look specifically between the hours of midnight and 2:30 a.m. to see if they captured any vehicles or the accident in order to aid the investigation.

If you have any information about this deadly hit and run, contact Detective Paul Taylor at 509-835-4566, or by email at phtaylor@spokanepolice.org and reference incident #2022-20114426.