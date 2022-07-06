SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man found dead in the Spokane River last month is asking the public's help for information, as they search for answers about how he died.
Shayne LaMonica was identified by the medical examiner last week, but his autopsy wasn't able to determine an exact cause or manner of death.
LaMonica was last seen alive on security camera video leaving his apartment–located near the intersection of Crestline Street and First Avenue in East Central Spokane–on June 9, before his body was found in the Spokane River near Downriver Golf Course on June 19.
"It's hard to deal with this situation in general, but to not have any clue as to how it happened is something that we don't want to settle for," Shayne's sister, Shayla, said. "I think I spent at least the first day repeating 'this isn't real.'"
Shayla and her mother, Dana, said Shayne dealt with his fair share of mental health struggles over the years, but insist he wasn't suicidal at the time of his disappearance.
"Shayne was a good kid. He was kind of a goofy kid, but he was in a good place," Dana said. "He was kind of a loner. He didn't really hang around other people, but he was a good kid and we really just want to find out what happened to him."
Shayne's mother, Dana, said she didn't hear from him for a few days around June 11, which was odd because she said they texted each other almost every day.
If he was leaving for an extended period of time, his family said Shayne would usually check in with them beforehand to make sure his cat was taken care of.
"That cat was his life," Dana said. "He wouldn't have left without intending to come back without making sure she was taken care of."
When they continued to get no response from him, Shayla called for a welfare check at Shayne's apartment.
She entered the apartment, and saw no signs of Shayne being there–including an empty cat food dish.
"Essentially as soon as I saw the bottom of the cat food bowl, I kind of knew that he hadn't been there and something was wrong," Shayla said.
His family filed a missing person report soon after that, and eventually got the news that it was Shayne's body that rescue crews pulled out of the river on June 19.
"We don't understand how he ended up there, and just want to know," Shayla said. "Especially learning some things about how he was found–not being clothed but still having a bracelet on. In our brains, none of it makes sense and we just want answers."
Shayne's family and Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are now asking everyone who lives near Shayne's apartment complex, along the Centennial Trail or along the Spokane River to check their security cameras between when he went missing June 9 and when he was found dead on June 19, in case he was caught on camera.
Their calls for help have gotten more urgent as time goes on, because they say most security camera systems store footage for 30 days before deleting it–and that window is fast approaching.
"Honestly it's indescribable, I still don't believe it," Dana said. "I still have picked up my phone multiple times a day to see if he'll text me. I don't even know what to say, it's unfathomable. I expect to hear from him any second."
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Shayne LaMonica's death. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is encouraged to contact Crime Check by calling (509) 456-2233, or by clicking here, and reference case number 1007678.
Shayne's family is also offering a reward for information or for the return of any of his belongings. Anyone with information or security camera video that could help the family or investigators is asked to email his family at whathappenedtoshayne@gmail.com.