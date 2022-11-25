SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday.
Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they'd accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
They took pictures of the car for insurance purposes, but in a moment of distraction, someone had gotten into the vehicle and drove off with it.
In a kennel in the back was Jeta, a service dog trained specifically to aid their daughter with special needs.
Police took a report of the vehicle theft, but nothing has turned up. The family is devastated and scared for the Jeta's safety and well-being.
Jeta was wearing a collar when he was taken, but he is not chipped.
If you have seen the Buick, license plate number AUF8118, or you have any information on the whereabouts of Jeta, contact Francis at 509-270-9394. Also contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2022-20209752.