Family business in Coeur d'Alene finding way to bring back the fun for kids on Halloween

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Halloween is looking different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Coeur d'Alene this weekend, one family-owned business is finding new ways to bring the fun back for kids through "Halloween: A Drive-Through Spooktacular."
At Lake City High School this weekend, your favorite Disney-themed performers are ready to cast a spell on you. "Dreams are Forever" is a local event store, and they've faced a tough summer with events being shut down because of COVID-19 restrictions. So, they're taking over Halloween, while still following the guidelines.
"We decided, let's create an event that will not get canceled" Heather Roberts, Dreams are Forever owner, said.
Loren and Heather Roberts are putting on a drive-thru Halloween show, where you'll see four different live performances from Hocus Pocus, Disney villains, The Descendants, The Nightmare Before Christmas and a surprise guest. You'll stay in your car, drive up to different stages, tune into their radio station and sing along.
The entire show runs an hour long, it's $15 a person, and you can visit their Facebook page "Dreams are forever events" for tickets
.
"All the performances are geared to be family friendly, nothing too scary," Loren Roberts said.
Shows will be this Friday and Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.