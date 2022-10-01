ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
Among the passengers on the floatplane was Spokane community leader, Sandy Williams. Her brother, Rick Williams, confirmed on Friday that she was among the bodies found.
The coroner has not released the names of those identified and will be meeting with the victims' families to inform them of the findings.
Williams's partner, Patricia Hicks, was also aboard the plane when it crashed. It is not known whether hers was one of the bodies recovered on Friday at this time.