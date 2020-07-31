Update, July 31, 3:05 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane manufactured home owner is crediting smoke alarms for alerting her to a fire that broke out in her home.
According to a release from the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the smoke alarms, which were installed by SFD's Smoke Alarm Install Program, allowed the woman and her two great grandchildren to safely evacuate.
"If it hadn't have gone off, I wouldn't have gotten the boys out," the woman told SFD.
Crews were dispatched to the area of the 2000 block of South Inland Empire Way at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, for reports of a house fire. The very same crew had visited the area a little more than a year ago to install free smoke alarms in the home.
The home owner, identified by SFD as Cheryl, recounted feeling grateful on that day back in 2019 because she lived on a fixed income and didn't know when she'd be able to buy alarms for her home.
On Thursday, July 30, Cheryl had been watching television after putting her great grandchildren to sleep when her smoke alarm started beeping. She went to investigate and noticed smoke and flames near the bedrooms. She immediately escorted her great grandchildren outside.
After getting the boys outside, Cheryl reportedly went back inside the home to get water from the bathroom to put out the fire. She recalled seeing "rolling black smoke" and knew she needed to evacuate immediately. She grabbed her cellphone to call 911 and left.
Upon arrival, firefighters found one manufactured home fully engulfed in flames and a second manufactured home next door also on fire as well as an outbuilding and some trees.
No civilians or firefighters were hurt. However, two dogs were found dead and one dog has not been found. Four adults and two children were also displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
SFD is reminding the public to test smoke alarms at least once a month and replace alarms when they are ten years old or no longer respond when tested. Know the power source of your smoke alarm. If it has batteries, change them at least annually.
Homeowners who are unable to buy smoke alarms are encouraged to contact the SFD Community Risk Reduction Team at (509)625-7058. A waiting list is currently being compiled and SFD will resume ongoing installs once advised that it is safe to do so.
