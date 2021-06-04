RIVERSIDE, Wash. -- A fire has spread to over 30 acres in Riverside Washington on Friday, burning through a mobile home and displacing a family of four.
The fire was first reported early Friday afternoon and has since spread across over a dozen acres of land. Officials say the family that was displaced is sheltering with family and friends and the Red Cross is enroute to assist.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but officials believe it stemmed from the mobile home fire. Fire crews have the fire under control but will remain on scene to monitor the situation until further notice.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.