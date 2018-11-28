A family of seven was displaced after a fire damaged their home in the South Hill Wednesday afternoon.
The Spokane Fire Department arrived at the house in the 1100 block of E 37th Ave. at about 3:30 pm.
Crews found significant smoke coming from the basement and front door of the house. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading further.
One boy was home alone at the time and was able to get out of the house. No injuries have been reported, however a girl did say that her hamster died in the fire.
No injuries were reported to firefighters.
The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the family of two adults and five children.
Substantial damage was caused to the basement of the home and smoke damage throughout. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.