SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley family's dog did not survive after an early-morning shop fire also spread to an RV.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the 1100 block of E. 25th Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 after several people called 911. Crews found an RV in the driveway and a detached shop both fully involved. A fire had also started on the main home.
Firefighters worked aggressively to put out the flames in all locations. It had spread to the attic and there was also smoke and light heat in the basement.
Everyone inside was able to safely evacuate, except for the family's dog. One member of the residence said he'd been working in the shop earlier in the evening and had stoked the wood stove prior to going to bed around 10:00 pm. When he woke up, the shop was fully engulfed.
The preliminary investigation shows that it does appear that the fire started in the shop. Further investigation remains ongoing for the final determination.
A total of three people lived in the home. Two of them were out of town at the time of the blaze. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents as they are currently displaced.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind everyone to have a home evacuation plan and practice it will all members of the household. If you use a stove for heating, make sure the fire is out before going to bed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.