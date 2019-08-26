Family dog rescued after 15 days in the wild

Cheri Groves and her family adopted a golden retriever named Wilson nearly five years, when he was just two months old. Cheri and Wilson immediately became attached at the hip, and after her two kids left for college, their bond grew even stronger.
Just over two weeks ago, Cheri and her family were out at their lake place in Grand Coulee when a bad thunderstorm hit.
"Wind, rain, everything was sideways, coming down hard, thunder and lightning," Cheri said. She went outside with Wilson, who was glued to her side as usual. They were only outside for a minute when they a huge bolt of lightning hit.
"I screamed and ran back inside," Cheri said, but when she looked down by her side, Wilson was gone.
Spooked by the storm and disoriented, he continued to run. Cheri and her family search frantically, but to no avail.
"It was horrible. the thunder and lightning storm did not end at all that night or the next day," she said.
After searching for days, she got friends to help her make hundreds of fliers and post them everywhere they could.
After a few false alarms, she started to lose hope. On Sunday, 15 days after Wilson disappeared, Cheri's phone rang.
"Inside my head I was thinking, 'oh great, this is another prank call,' you know, I'm just not in for it, I don't have the heart for it anymore," Cheri said.
A couple out fishing on Lake Roosevelt spotted Wilson. He was scared and hungry, but miraculously uninjured. The couple, one of whom is a veterinarian, guessed that Wilson must have fallen between steep rocks on the lake's shoreline. They guessed he had been stuck there for a couple days.
Thankfully, the two had see Cheri's fliers and recognized Wilson from his WSU Cougar collar, meaning they knew exactly who to call.
"I just believed in miracles, and it was the best, best feeling of my entire life because I had been trying so hard, everywhere, every site, every national golden retriever, paw boost, you know every vet, I felt just the most amazing, amazing peace and happiness, and I just couldn't get to him quicker," Cheri said.
The two were finally reunited at a parking lot in Ephrata, and they haven't left each other's side since.