SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family is safe after a home caught fire Thursday evening near 15th Avenue and Wall Street. The family inside the home when a room caught fire.
Spokane Firefighters say once inside the home, they were able to quickly put out the flames. The house is so damaged the family is not able to stay there. The Red Cross is assisting the family with a place to stay.
Investigators are looking into how the fire started.
