POST FALLS, Idaho – On April 6, the Mossuto family had their world turned upside down.
“I had the (Kootenai County) Sheriff’s Office come out and tell me they needed to serve me some paperwork,” Michael Mossuto said. “They said ‘Do you have a daughter named Michele Mossuto,” and I said ‘yes,’ and they said ‘we’re sorry to tell you, but she’s been murdered.’”
Michele Mossuto was shot and killed in Orange County, Florida on the morning of April 5. Dealing with grief and unanswered questions, Michael and his other daughter Angelica had to find a way to get her body back to Idaho.
So far, that process has them $7,000 in debt and counting.
“You have to pay two funeral homes (to) get her shipped up here,” Angelica Mossuto said. “People are prepared for this, they get burial insurance – but with this, you don't expect someone to die at 29 years old.”
The expenses come at a terribly inconvenient time for the family, as Michael Mossuto was recently diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, eliminating his ability to work, while Angelica has a young child to take care of.
To help offset some of the costs, Angelica has set up a GoFundMe page.
Michele Mossuto’s funeral will take place on Monday in Post Falls.